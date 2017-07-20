Court documents reveal MS-13 'initiation killings'

(Fox News) The four young men who were hacked to death in a New York park in April were lured there by two women associated with the vicious MS-13 street gang, and ambushed by more than a dozen gang members armed with wooden clubs and machetes who engaged in “a horrific frenzy of violence,” according to court documents obtained Wednesday by Fox News.

The new details were released Monday as part of an indictment charging three of the street gang’s alleged members — Alexis Hernandez, Santis Leonel Ortiz-Flores and Omar Antonio Villata — with the April 11 deaths of the four men.

The three were each charged with one count of racketeering, one count of conspiracy to murder rival gang members and four counts of murder.