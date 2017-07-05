Creator of Trump-pummeling-CNN video apologizes

(THE WRAP) — The redditor who took credit for creating the infamous meme featuring Donald Trump beating up CNN in a wrestling match is sorry for the reactions the video sparked, and has taken to Reddit today in order to apologize.

“I would also like to apologize for the posts made that were racist, bigoted, and anti-semetic [sic]. I am in no way this kind of person, I love and accept people of all walks of life and have done so for my entire life.”

The user, who calls himself “HanA–holeSolo” on the site, has also announced he leaving Reddit. “This is my last post from this account and I wanted to do it on a positive note,” the user said. “[H]opefully it will heal the controversy that this all caused. Peace.”