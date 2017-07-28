D.C. establishment on transgender ban: Wait a minute!

President Donald Trump has fought the entrenched bureaucracy almost constantly since he was elected. It’s been that population that has provided media outlets with a constant flood of leaked information from his administration. And argued against his plans to relieve Americans of Obamacare, and a flood of newcomers from terror-supporting countries.

Now it has turned on him following his announcement that transgenders would not be allowed in the U.S. military.

Trump had announced on social media on Wednesday: “After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgenders in the military would entail. Thank you.”

On Thursday, Marine Gen. Joe Dunford said, in a document obtained by Politico: “I know there are questions about yesterday’s announcement on the transgender policy by the president. There will be no modifications to the current policy until the president’s direction has been received by the Secretary of Defense and the secretary has issued implementation guidance.”

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, in fact, has taken a couple days of vacation this week.

“The Dunford statement suggests that Mattis was given no presidential direction on changing the transgender policy,” noted OneNewsNow. “Mattis has been on vacation this week and has been publicly silent amid questions about Trump’s announced ban. His spokesmen declined to comment Thursday. On Wednesday, they said the Pentagon would work with the White House and provide revised guidance to the military ‘in the near future.'”

Politico reported the Department of Defense was presenting the same statement: It is awaiting guidance to follow up.

“We will provide detailed guidance to the department in the near future for how this policy change will be implemented,” said DoD spokesperson Dana White.

Meanwhile, it “will continue to focus on our mission of defending our nation and ongoing operations against our foes, while ensuring all service members are treated with respect.”

Politico said bluntly that “the military, like legal experts, does not consider the president’s social media pronouncements policy.”

Army chief of staff Gen. Mark Milley said in the report that the military was waiting for “written directives,” and said all members will be treated with dignity.

And Dru Brenner-Beck, “a retired Army judge advocate general and president of the National Institute for Military Justice,” said in Politico that it was questionable whether a presidential statement on social media could begin a rewrite of Pentagon rules.

Meanwhile, also on social media, a multitude of transgenders who are, or were, in the military essentially thumbed their nose at their commander-in-chief.

For example, transgender Sasha Buchert wrote in USA Today: “Serving my country is always about something bigger than me. I put my life on the line to protect the rights and freedoms of every single American, because regardless of who we are individually, we are bound by our love for our country, and united by values that eclipse our differences: freedom and liberty.”

Buchert criticized Trump for not having that understanding.

“As a transgender member of the military, giving myself to my country also meant suppressing who I was, and spending every minute terrified I would get ‘caught’ or outed.”

Allowing transgenders to serve openly has only been the practice for the last year, since it was announced under instructions from Barack Obama.

Former Navy SEAL Chris Beck, now living as Kristin Beck, also blasted Trump, challenging, “Let’s meet face to face and you tell me I’m not worthy.”

WND reported right after the announcement the approval of WND managing editor David Kupelian, who was bemused by the left’s meltdown.

“The fact that Democrats and most in the establishment press are now screaming bloody murder over President Trump’s announcement reveals the pathological thinking of today’s progressive ‘mainstream,'” said Kupelian, author of several books dealing with the subject, including most recently, “The Snapping of the American Mind.” “Remember, up until just recently, being transgender was universally recognized around the world as a serious mental disorder. Then suddenly, under relentless LGBT pressure, a panel of people at the top of the American Psychiatric Association decides to partially de-pathologize ‘gender identity disorder’ and suddenly it’s perfectly normal – and now everybody who doesn’t play along is a hater and a klansman.”

Maj. Gen. Patrick Henry Brady, a Medal of Honor recipient who is now retired from the U.S. Army and serves with the Family Research Council, said he was “very pleased” by Trump’s decision.

“Transgenders in the military did nothing to enhance readiness; in fact, they were a readiness deterrent, and we should not make policies with the military unless it in some way enhances our readiness,” Brady told WND. “These folks have incredible medical, psychological issues, and the military is not an organization for social engineering. It’s an organization that has to be ready to fight at any one minute, and these people just cannot be counted on to enhance military readiness. It’s an issue of military readiness, and what Trump did was enhance military readiness.”

Dr. James Dobson, the celebrated psychologist, Christian leader, author and radio host, released a statement commending Trump for reversing the damage Obama had done to the military.

“For eight years, the Department of Defense under President Obama went about the systematic and intentional transformation of the U.S. military, unnecessarily disrupting the world’s most elite fighting force from their most pressing and urgent requirement – keeping our country and its allies safe,” Dobson stated.

“It is heartening to have a commander-in-chief who puts the expert opinions of his generals and military officials ahead of the destructive forces of political correctness and identity politics. I support the president’s decision and commend this administration for having the courage to protect our military from what would only amount to an enormous and costly distraction.”

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, released a statement similarly lauding Trump for rolling back Obama-era social priorities.

“I applaud President Trump for keeping his promise to return to military priorities – and not continue the social experimentation of the Obama era that has crippled our nation’s military,” Perkins stated. “The military can now focus its efforts on preparing to fight and win wars rather than being used to advance the Obama social agenda.

“President Trump recognizes what the nation’s military leadership and the American people realize, this Obama policy makes no sense.

“The last thing we should be doing is diverting billions of dollars from mission-critical training to something as controversial as gender reassignment surgery. However, the cost to readiness, recruitment, retention, morale and cohesion would have been even greater under the Obama policy. As our nation faces serious national security threats, our troops shouldn’t be forced to endure hours of transgender ‘sensitivity’ classes and politically-correct distractions like this one.”

Criticism came from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., Rep. Tim Walz, D-Minn., Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., Aaron Belkin, director of the Palm Center, convicted transgender soldier Chelsea Manning, and more.

All of whom have been active in pushing the U.S. military into the social experimentation of alternative sexual identities.

Their support came despite multiple studies indicating a serious issue for the transgender community: Suicide attempts.

In 2014, National Transgender Discrimination Survey said, “The prevalence of suicide attempts among respondents to the National Transgender Discrimination Survey (NTDS), conducted by the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force and National Center for Transgender Equality, is 41 percent, which vastly exceeds the 4.6 percent of the overall U.S. population who report a lifetime suicide attempt …”

In 2014, the U.S. Transgender Survey said, “Among the starkest findings is that 40 percent of respondents have attempted suicide in their lifetime—nearly nine times the attempted suicide rate in the U.S. population (4.6 percent).”

In in 2016, the Suicide and Suicidal Behavior among Transgender Persons said, “Forty-one percent of the transgender persons in the United States attempt for suicide at least once in their life.”

