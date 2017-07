(CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are furious about remarks from an elected official who they believe is refusing to honor police officers ambushed one year ago.

A year ago, Dallas residents watched in horror as five police officers in Dallas were gunned down, targeted simply for the badge and uniforms they wore.

As the one year anniversary of the ambush approached, the Dallas County Commission voted on a resolution to make July 7 a day to honor all fallen law enforcement officers. All commissioners voted “yes,” except for Commissioner John Wiley Price.