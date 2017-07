(Heatstreet) – Evolutionary biologist and outspoken atheist Richard Dawkins has been removed from a California radio station’s event because of his critical view of Islam.

Dawkins was set to discuss his new book Science in the Soul: Selected Writings of a Passionate Rationalist at a benefit in August organized by KPFA, a radio station in Berkeley, California.

Despite interest from members of the public, who quickly started buying tickets to hear Dawkins speak, station chiefs decided that his views on Islam “hurt” other people and rescinded their invitation.