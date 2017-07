(NEW YORK POST) — While buyout talks continue, it currently looks like the number of editors who will be given pink slips at the New York Times will be around 60, sources tell Media Ink.

The seven two-person teams of editors breaking the news to those who are staying and to those who are going are being referred to in the newsroom as “death panels,” insiders said.

As part of a streamlining process unveiled by Executive Editor Dean Baquet and Managing Editor Joe Kahn, the title of copy editor and backfield editor is being eliminated.