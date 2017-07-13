Dershowitz slams NYT for broaching Trump Jr. treason charge

(The Hill) Noted attorney Alan Dershowitz slammed The New York Times on Wednesday, telling Fox News’s Neil Cavuto he can’t believe the newspaper “had an op-ed in which treason was mentioned” regarding Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer.

“There’s really no difference on the First Amendment between a campaigner using information obtained from somebody who obtained it illegally and the newspaper doing it,” said Dershowitz, who is also an opinion contributor for The Hill, on “Cavuto Coast to Coast” show on Fox Business. “So I think this is conduct that would be covered by the First Amendment.

“It is also not prohibited by law,” Dershowitz continued. “There has been so much overwrought claim. People are talking about treason. I can’t believe The New York Times had an op-ed yesterday in which treason was mentioned.”