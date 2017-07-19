DHS whistleblower: Shariah threatens U.S. like 'dragon' that kills

One day as Philip Haney was reading the Declaration of Independence to a group of people, he had a revelation. He came across the passage that asserts when a government becomes tyrannical and fails to secure the people’s God-given rights, “it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.”

Suddenly, Haney realized why the Obama administration had been so unwilling to prevent Islamic terrorists from entering the country. At the same time, he realized the motivation behind the vehement left-wing opposition to Donald Trump.

“It struck me like a bolt of lightning – that’s the reason why they’re doing it,” Haney said in a recent interview with “The Hagmann Report.” “They’re seeking to alter or abolish the current form of government and replace it with one that they consider to be more suitable.”

When pressed by the host, Haney clarified: “When I say ‘alter or abolish,’ it’s called hope and change. It’s called no walls, no borders. It’s called ‘resist.’ It’s called ‘Not my president.’ They don’t see this administration that replaced the [previous] one, in their worldview, as a legitimate, acceptable form of government. They’re seeking to alter it or abolish it.

“Look in the news every day: They’re attacking, they’re undermining, they’re stalling, they’re using procedures to prevent individuals from being put into their places in the administration. Every possible thing that they can do to hinder. Because they don’t accept the outcome of the election, they are seeking essentially to alter or abolish the current structure and replace it with one that’s more suitable, more diverse, more inclusive, no walls, no borders – except when it comes to sanctuary cities.”

For six years, Obama administration officials had prevented Haney from doing his job, which was to compile information on individuals with ties to Islamic terrorist organizations so that such individuals could be kept out of the United States. It was an ordeal Haney described in his book, “See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad.”

In 2009, officials ordered Haney to delete hundreds of records on Muslim Brotherhood-linked organizations and individuals he had entered into Customs and Border Protection’s internal database.

“That’s exactly the moment when I came to a great crisis in my career, because I knew what I was being told to do was going to put our country in danger,” Haney recalled.

Three years later, in 2012, members of the Obama State Department effectively shut down the National Targeting Center’s Tablighi Jamaat initiative, which Haney had helped launch, by ordering that intelligence based on religious affiliation be disregarded on the basis of civil rights and civil liberties concerns.

The NTC had given Haney a letter of commendation for finding 300 terrorists affiliated with Tablighi Jamaat, and 1,200 law enforcement actions had been taken based on the Tablighi Jamaat initiative. What’s more, a quarter of all Guantanamo Bay prisoners in 2012 were Tablighi Jamaat members, according to Haney.

And yet State Department officials showed up at the National Targeting Center in person to say they had concerns about the NTC’s focus on Tablighi Jamaat because it was not a designated terrorist organization. Haney was appalled by that comment.

“What do you mean it’s not a designated terrorist organization?” he asked during his “Hagmann Report” appearance. “How are you ever going to designate any group if you don’t allow us to compile the information that will enable you to make an educated decision about whether this group poses a threat or not?”

Not only did the State Department shut down the initiative, it soon deleted all the records on Tablighi Jamaat Haney had entered into the database. Then his superiors launched an investigation against Haney for alleged “misuse” of the database.

In fact, Haney was investigated nine times by the administration he served. By the time the final three simultaneous investigations were under way, Haney had been professionally humiliated. His superiors took away his gun, cut off his access to all systems, revoked his secret clearance and sequestered him in a cubicle with no assigned job duties for 11 months while he awaited the results of the three investigations.

Fortunately, Haney survived his investigations without being handed a jail sentence.

“The reason I survived it is because I maintained my personal integrity. I never lied nor exaggerated, I always documented everything and I always followed the chain of command,” he said.

Haney said current DHS Secretary John Kelly has made some good moves thus far, including bringing the Privacy Rights Act into alignment with existing law. Haney said it was the Privacy Rights Act that the Obama administration used to shut down his investigations into foreign terrorists. Kelly’s directive has him feeling hopeful.

“To bring this policy back into alignment with existing law means that I was investigated illegally and also that the information was removed out of the system illegally,” Haney declared.

The former DHS officer hopes to be re-deputized so he can get back into government and help the Trump administration “drain the swamp.” He said the first thing he would advise is to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

“That would send a shockwave all over the Islamic pro-Shariah, pro-jihad, Salafi Islamic world without firing a single shot or dropping a single bomb,” Haney declared. “Suddenly, America is serious about counter-terrorism. They have actually designated probably the most malevolent Muslim organization on the face of the Earth as a terrorist organization.”

The second thing Haney said he would do is rescind former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson’s unilateral February 2014 policy change allowing members of known terrorist groups to receive visas to enter the U.S.

Haney warned Hagmann’s audience that terrorism is only a tactic in service of a larger strategy, so if the government fights a “war on terror,” it is only fighting a war against a tactic. If it never identifies the objective terrorism is trying to achieve, its military and law enforcement efforts will never succeed.

“The global Islamic movement’s strategy is very simple: implementation of Shariah law,” he said. “What’s complicated and kaleidoscopic about it are the tactics, and there are basically two sets of tactics: what I call saturation, like the water soaking into the sponge from underneath. That’s the way the Muslim Brotherhood operates.

“But there’s another tactic, and that is to put pressure on the sponge from above and force the water into the sponge faster. That’s terrorism. But the whole point of saturating the sponge is to replace the constitutional government with Shariah. And the threat from the Islamic global movement in America is not so much that they will literally destroy the Constitution. It is that they will persuade enough people that the Constitution is not worth defending, and when we come to that tipping point, we will lose.”

Haney emphasized American leaders must understand the true nature of the threat so they can deal with it before it’s too late.

“If we don’t find the wherewithal to address the nature of the threat we face realistically, courageously and honestly, we’re going to find ourselves confronted with a dragon who will become capable of devouring us if we’re not careful.”

