(BREITBART) NBC’s Megyn Kelly could not even get 3 million total viewers this week, hitting another new low as her sunday newsmagazine show’s ratings continue to plummet.

Because of NASCAR’s rain-delayed and caution-filled Brickyard 400 race on Sunday, Kelly’s show aired at 9 p.m instead of 7 p.m. But she could not hold some of NASCAR’s audience, as Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly got just 2.71 million total viewers, down from her previous low of 3.1 million total viewers last week, according to Nielsen data.