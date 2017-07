(THE COLLEGE FIX) — The newly appointed diversity chair of the University of Central Florida Student Government Association has stated that those who support President Trump are not welcome on campus.

Which, of course, further proves the point that academic “diversity” never includes that of political viewpoint.

UCF student Grayson Lanza had made that comment on Facebook a week before last year’s presidential election. He also made an appearance at a December pro-Trump rally complete with a sign which read “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA.”