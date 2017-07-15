Door-to-door

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

My wife and her friend Karen were talking about their labor-saving devices as they pulled into our driveway.

Karen said, “I love my new garage-door opener.”

“I love mine too,” my wife replied, and honked the horn three times.

That was the signal for me to come out and open the garage.

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



