Dow closes at record high with strong earnings season

(CNBC) — The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high on Monday as Wall Street cheered on what’s been a strong earnings season.

The 30-stock index rose 74 points with Boeing and Chevron contributing the most gains. Boeing shares rose 1.2 percent after announcing it expects a record number of aircraft orders from India. The announcement came about a week after posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

The S&P 500 traded flat as financials outperformed and materials lagged. The Nasdaq composite underperformed, falling 0.45 percent as large-cap tech stocks like Facebook and Alphabet pulled back.