Dow hits record as Boeing, others post strong earnings

(CNBC) — U.S. stocks traded higher as more companies continue to report strong quarterly results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 91 points to hit a record high and rose more than 100 points earlier in the session. Boeing rose 8 percent and contributed the most gains on the 30-stock index. The S&P 500 also hit a record, rising 0.1 percent as telecommunications led advancers. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.1 percent and also notched an all-time high.

Dow-component Boeing posted earnings per share of $2.55, topping Wall Street estimates. The company’s sales came in below expectations but the firm raised its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $9.80 to $10 per share.