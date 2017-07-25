Dow jumps 100, S&P 500 at record high

(CNBC) — The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent to hit intraday and closing records, with financials, materials and energy rising more than 1 percent to lead advancers. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100 points, with Caterpillar and McDonald’s contributing the most gains. The Nasdaq composite eked out a gain and hit an intraday record.

Caterpillar posted bottom-line results that topped estimates, sending its shares higher.

“This is what the market needs to hear from industrial names coming in strong,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “This is the earnings week.”