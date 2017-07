(CNBC) — U.S. equities rose on Wednesday as investors parsed through testimony from the top-ranking Federal Reserve official.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed about 125 points higher and hit a record intraday and closing highs. Shares of DuPont contributed the most gains on the 30-stock index.

The S&P 500 gained 0.74 percent, with real estate and energy leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 1.1 percent as shares of PayPal hit a record high.