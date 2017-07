(CNBC) U.S. equities closed well off session lows on Friday investors shook off a sharp pullback from Amazon.com.

The Nasdaq composite ended 0.1 percent lower after falling as much as 0.7 percent. The tech heavy-index climbed its lows as Facebook, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet erased earlier losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 33 points higher, notching intraday and closing highs.

The S&P 500 declined 0.14 percent after falling as much as 0.43 percent. Consumer staples led seven sectors lower.