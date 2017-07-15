Draining D.C. swamp, starting with Paul Ryan's district

WASHINGTON – Everyday Americans are sick of the corruption in Washington, and one man plans to “drain the swamp” himself, by starting in his own congressional district.

Paul Nehlen is a Republican candidate for Congress challenging House Speaker Paul Ryan in Wisconsin’s 1st district. Nehlen has distinguished himself as a pro-Trump conservative who is tough on immigration, and feels that Paul Ryan has betrayed the people of Wisconsin.

Nehlen is a Wisconsin business executive with over 30 years of experience in the manufacturing industry, some of it on the factory floor itself. Nehlen is also an active inventor, and holds seven patents in the United States.

He is also the author of the brand-new book “Wage The Battle: Putting America First in the Fight to Stop Globalist Politicians and Secure the Borders.”

And he has directed and produced “Hijrah: Radical Islam’s Global Invasion,” an eye-opening expose of the Islamic migration into Western Europe and the disastrous consequences this will have for not only Christianity in Europe, but Western civilization itself.

“Wage the Battle: Putting America First in the Fight to Stop Globalist Politicians and Secure the Borders” is a call to action. It is the amazing story of how self-described “manufacturing guy” Paul Nehlen took on Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in one of the most closely followed congressional races in the nation. Nehlen’s 2016 run presaged the international movement against globalism which reached its climax with the election of President Donald Trump. It’s a firsthand look at the development of one of the original “Trump Republicans” and the populist message which is sending shockwaves through the Beltway Right.

Nehlen appeared on the Hagmann Report recently to outline his vision for the new conservative movement after the election of President Trump, one that is centered around Christian conservative values, economic nationalism, and a “drain the swamp” mentality toward establishment politicians on both the left and right.

Hear the interview:

Nehlen began the interview by outlining the exact reason he chose to challenge Ryan, pointing toward his support for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal that was criticized by Trump during his campaign.

Nehlen outlined just how detrimental the TPP would have been the interests of the United States: “It would’ve given up our sovereignty. We would’ve been the United States of Asia had that trade deal gone through.”

When President Trump killed the TPP his first Monday in office, Nehlen was ecstatic. “Promise kept,” Nehlen noted.

Issues of sovereignty are of immense importance for Nehlen, who believes the most important aspect of government is protecting the rule of law, especially in the case of immigration.

“Government officials are held accountable by God to support and defend their citizens,” Nehlen said. “Speaker Ryan is going to have to answer for why he has kept the border open.”

Nehlen went on to note the names of Americans killed by illegal immigrants, including those killed by illegals who were deported several times.

Nehlen referred to Kate Steinle, who was fatally shot in by an illegal immigrant who had both previous felony convictions as well as previous deportations.

“I hold Speaker Ryan responsible for their deaths,” Nehlen added.

“When has [Paul Ryan] commanded the news cycle to demand we get a wall built? Never,” Nehlen continued.

Nehlen notes that the only “campaign promise” that Ryan has kept has been his insistence not to work with President Trump.

“Every chance he gets to get in front of a microphone and bash Donald Trump, Paul Ryan never misses the opportunity.”

Nehlen believes the enemies of Americans, and especially conservatives, are those like Speaker Ryan who “protect the swamp.”

“We want to see who says in public they want to repeal Obamacare, but who privately is afraid to do it,” Nehlen continued. “Because we want to vote them out of office.”

In order to defeat establishment politicians like Paul Ryan who, he charges, refuse to stand up for American citizens, Nehlen is calling for a unified coalition against “the swamp.”

“Wage the Battle: Putting America First in the Fight to Stop Globalist Politicians and Secure the Borders” is a call to action. It is the amazing story of how self-described “manufacturing guy” Paul Nehlen took on Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in one of the most closely followed congressional races in the nation. Nehlen’s 2016 run presaged the international movement against globalism which reached its climax with the election of President Donald Trump. It’s a firsthand look at the development of one of the original “Trump Republicans” and the populist message which is sending shockwaves through the Beltway Right.

“We are really about building a coalition around the country,” Nehlen said. “There are congressmen and women around the country who need to be defeated: Kevin Brady needs to be defeated in Texas, Maxine Waters needs to be defeated in California, Jeff Flake needs to be defeated in Arizona.”

Speaking about his own race, Nehlen thinks he needs help, too: “It’s got to be a country wide effort to get rid of somebody who is as prolific a fundraiser as Speaker Ryan.”

Host Douglas Hagmann agreed with Nehlen, and believes that he is the “only viable candidate to defeat Paul Ryan,” pointing to his Christian conservative values, pro-Trump political stances, and fighting spirit.