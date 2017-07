(London Evening Standard) A “highly regarded” female physics teacher who had sex with a student in a plane toilet has been banned from the classroom for life.

Eleanor Wilson, 28, who worked at a school in Bristol, engaged in drunken sexual activity with the pupil while returning home from a school trip.

She engaged in oral sex with the pupil in the toilet cubicle and then had sex with him, a disciplinary panel found.

The relationship came to light when another student heard about it and threatened to tell the school unless Miss Wilson engaged in sexual activity with him.