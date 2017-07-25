Elon Musk: Zuckerberg's knowledge is 'limited'

(CNBC) — Billionaire Elon Musk said Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s understanding of the future of artificial intelligence (AI) is “limited”, as the spat between the two tech bosses continues.

On Sunday, Zuckerberg took to Facebook Live talking informally to viewers while at a barbecue. A user submitted a question saying how they had seen a recent interview with Musk in which he said his largest fear for the future was AI.

Musk has been vocal about his fear of AI in the future. Earlier this month for example, he said that AI will cause massive job disruption and that robots “will be able to do everything better than us.” The Tesla CEO has also advocated a policy of universal basic income to protect people from the fallout of AI disruption.