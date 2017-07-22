Eyewitnesses take you inside abortion 'house of horrors'

The police knew there was a problem in the Women’s Medical Society of Philadelphia, but they didn’t realize just what the problem was until they got there.

They thought they were raiding the largest supplier of illicit prescription painkillers in the City of Brotherly Love, but once inside, they found that Kermit Gosnell’s medical office was something much worse.

When investigators with the FBI, DEA and Philadelphia Police Department raided Gosnell’s clinic on February 18, 2010, they expected to find a “pill mill” but instead found a house of horrors.

There was blood on the floor and the smell of urine in the air. The two surgery rooms were dirty and unsanitary, completely unbefitting a surgical facility. Semi-conscious women scheduled for abortions sat on filthy recliners covered with blood-stained blankets in the waiting room or recovery room.

And then there were the severed body parts of late-term aborted babies displayed in jars over a dirty sink.

And the remains of 47 aborted babies crammed into a freezer and packed into boxes in the basement, all with mysterious wounds across the backs of their necks.

Police soon realized they had uncovered a “House of Horrors” where babies were routinely born alive during very late-term abortions only to be brutally murdered.

Cheryl Sullenger, senior vice president of Operation Rescue, attended Gosnell’s murder trial in 2013. She relays shocking eyewitness revelations from the often heart-wrenching testimony in her brand-new book “The Trial of Kermit Gosnell: The Shocking Details and What It Revealed About the Abortion Industry in America,” available now from World Ahead Press.

It would be bad enough if the Gosnell case were an isolated incident, but Sullenger, who has over 30 years of experience researching abortion industry abuses, provides evidence that shows Gosnell is not alone.

Troy Newman, president of Operation Rescue, praised Sullenger’s book:

“Without the hard work of Cheryl Sullenger, the public might never have heard of Kermit Gosnell. Cheryl hounded the district attorney, pored over documents late at night, and traveled to Philadelphia to attend the trial when there was only a couple of local news reporters in the courtroom. As you read her book, you will feel like you are sitting in the courtroom with her, experiencing all the emotions of one of the most important abortion-related trials in history.”

Newman and Sullenger previously coauthored “Abortion Free,” which was published by WND Books in 2014.



In “Abortion Free,” Newman and Sullenger reveal the horrors being perpetrated at abortion clinics all over the country and offer Americans a practical manual on how to shut down dirty, life-threatening clinics in their own communities.

