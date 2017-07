(Independent) – Facebook has refused to cave in to demands by Christian evangelicals to create a cross “reaction” emoji.

Campaigners are particularly incensed at the lack of a Christ-related miniature symbol after a Pride flag was added to the social media giant’s pictorial lexicon last month.

Facebook introduced the rainbow-coloured reaction emoji to mark LGBT Pride month on 9 June and “celebrate love and diversity”.

But on 24 June, Hikmat Hanna posted an image asking for a cross reaction emoji as well, which was then shared by evangelist Joshua Feuerstein to his two million followers.