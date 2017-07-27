FBI's report riddled with censored words, missing pages

(News.com.au) Missing pages from a heavily censored internal FBI report on 9/11 contain explosive information on Saudi Arabia’s role in the 2001 terrorist attack, according to a group of investigative journalists.

The declassified version of a slide show titled “Overview of the 9/11 Investigation” was published by Florida Bulldog, a non-profit investigative journalist outfit, after it sued the FBI for the records in 2015.

The FBI made the presentation to the 9/11 Review Commission in secret on April 25, 2014.

But the agency redacted 13 pages and completely deleted an additional nine pages from the report, which was believed to have originally contained around 60 pages, before releasing it in March.

The document, released under America’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) was also obtained by public records database Government Attic, which posted it online yesterday.