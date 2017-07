(CNBC) Traces of fecal bacteria have been found in drinks at three of the world’s biggest fast-food chains in the United Kingdom.

An investigation has found that McDonald’s, Burger King and KFC served ice in drinks contaminated by fecal matter. Investigators from the BBC consumer show “Watchdog” tested 10 samples at each of the chains and tested for traces of “fecal coliform,” which carry a number of diseases.