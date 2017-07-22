Federal grand jury indicts U.S. soldier on terrorism charges

(Associated Press) A federal grand jury in Hawaii indicted a U.S. soldier Friday for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang was arrested by an FBI SWAT team on July 8. Kang was ordered held without bail.

Kang will be arraigned in federal court on Monday when he had previously been scheduled for a preliminary hearing. Kang’s court-appointed attorney, Birney Bervar, told The Associated Press Friday that the indictment was expected.

“We haven’t had a preliminary in federal court here in probably 25 years,” Bervar said. “They don’t like to let us question their witnesses.”

Bervar said his client will plead not guilty on Monday when a federal judge will set a trial date.