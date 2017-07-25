Federal judge blocks mass deportation of Iraqis

(NBC NEWS) More than 1,400 Iraqi nationals who the federal government targeted for immediate deportation will get their day in court, a federal judge in Detroit ruled on Monday.

In a 35-page order, United States District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith granted a request for a preliminary injunction, saying the group of Iraqis — many of whom are in their home country’s Christian minority — could face “grave harm and possible death” if returned to Iraq.

The government, Goldsmith ruled, had ignored “the compelling confluence of extraordinary circumstances” presented by the group and said its position is “inconsistent” with the Constitution.