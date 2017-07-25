Female senator rips 'fat' male colleague

(MEDIAITE) — Following a Senate Committee of Appropriations Meeting Tuesday, Senator Susan Collins was caught talking with Senator Jack Reed about Rep. Blake Farenthold, calling him “so unattractive.”

Senator Collins delivered a statement in the hearing before sitting down next Reed, where they start talking to each other about budget and healthcare. The conversation turns towards Farenthold when Collins says, “Did you see the one that challenged me to a duel?”

The senator responded, “Trust me, do you know why he challenged you to a duel? Because you could beat the sh*t out of him.”

The audio gets fuzzy here, but Collins is heard saying “fat guy,” “he’s huge,” and “he is so unattractive it’s unbelievable.”