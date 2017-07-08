Find out if your job will be automated

(Bloomberg) The most recent U.S. jobs report, showing an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent in June, portrays an economy capable of generating plenty of work to keep Americans busy. But what if, in the not-too-distant future, there won’t be enough jobs to go around?

That’s what some economists believe will happen as robots and artificial intelligence increasingly become capable of performing human tasks. Researchers at the University of Oxford, for example, estimate * that nearly half of all U.S. jobs may be at risk in the coming decades, with lower-paid occupations among the most vulnerable.

Wondering how vulnerable your job might be? Type your occupation into the chart below to see what the researchers think is the probability of your job being automated.