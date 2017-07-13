Former Disney star wanted to die, then God changed everything

(Faithwire) – Singer Jennifer McGill found herself alone, scared and desperately chasing broken dreams — then, God changed everything.

McGill, who starred alongside Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling and other well-known names in Disney’s “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club,” felt she was destined for stardom, but after her more than 300-episode run on the show ended back in 1995, life took some unexpected turns.

After her days as a child star, the more mature entertainment career that McGill — who is releasing a Christian album this month titled, “Unbreakable” — had so fervently sought didn’t quite come to fruition. And that was a tough reality for her to accept.