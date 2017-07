(DAILY MAIL) — Chelsea Clinton made quick work of a Fox News contributor’s asinine comment about her mother Hillary on Saturday afternoon.

Lisa Marie Boothe appeared as a guest host of ‘The Five’ Friday night, and used her spot on the cable news network’s popular primetime show to make a horribly offensive remark about Hillary and her desire to be commander-in-chief.

She kicked things off by calling Hillary ‘the most soulless woman on this planet’, and then went on to say that the former Secretary of State ‘would literally sell her daughter to be president’.