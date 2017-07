Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A patient says, “Doctor, last night I made a Freudian slip.

“I was having dinner with my mother-in-law, and I wanted to say, “Could you please pass the butter?

“But instead I said, ‘You silly woman, you have completely ruined my life.'”