Funeral home shut down over maggots, other violations

(Associated Press) A Michigan funeral home has been shut down after inspections found maggots on the floor of a garage where unrefrigerated bodies were being stored, according to the state.

The mortuary science licenses of the Swanson Funeral Home in Flint and manager O’Neil Swanson II are suspended, Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs department said Wednesday.

Numerous complaints led to investigations that determined the funeral home smelled of decomposing bodies and the garage where bodies were stored was not air-conditioned. Some of the bodies were in the garage up to five months, the state said.