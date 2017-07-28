Girl, 15, raped at train station, again by man she begged for help

(London Independent) A double manhunt is under way after a 15-year-old girl was raped by two different attackers, including a man she flagged down for help.

Detectives said the teenager was first assaulted in a secluded part of Birmingham’s Witton railway station, near the Aston Villa football ground, some time between 7pm on Tuesday and 2am the following morning.

The victim had walked to the station with her friend, but was led away by a man who approached her.

Shortly after that attack, the girl walked out of the station and flagged down a passing vehicle to ask for help.

However, after getting in the car she was then raped a second time by another man.