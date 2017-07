(BBC News) A five-year-old girl was fined £150 by a council for selling 50p cups of lemonade to festival goers.

The girl’s father Andre Spicer said his daughter had set up the stall in Mile End, east London, while thousands of music fans were on their way to the Lovebox Festival at the weekend.

Mr Spicer said his daughter burst into tears and told him “I’ve done a bad thing”.

Tower Hamlets Council has since cancelled the fine and apologised.