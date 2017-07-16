Global overview of imminent strategic threat

WASHINGTON – No one saw the so-called “Syrian refugee crisis” until it was too late, explains a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

As a result, Europe may never recover, the future of the French and English cultures may never be the same, and it probably triggered the breaking point for the European Union.

Is there another unforeseen refugee apocalypse in the making right now? Yes, there is. But, again, no one is recognizing it, talking about it, reporting on it.

This one is being triggered almost predictably by the collapse of the Venezuela economy, infrastructure and government.

What is in the news daily regarding Venezuela are the symptoms – food shortages, soaring murder rates, the new narco-economy, people dying from lack of medical care, children poring through garbage dumps for food.

This in a nation that five years ago seemed to be sitting on unlimited oil resources capable of carrying the economy forward for a century of prosperity. Now it has lost a third of its GDP and is close to defaulting on its foreign debt.

You would hear a lot more about Venezuela’s plight if the nation had not been plunged into crisis by the socialist policies of Hugo Chavez and his successors. Chavez, of course, was a hero of the “progressive” movement who was going to turn Venezuela into the first true socialist paradise. Looks like we’re still waiting for the first to materialize – a prospect the media, liberals and leftists will continue to predict if only the right people are in charge.

You might also hear about the impending Venezuela “refugee” crisis.

Venezuelans have vaulted into first place among those seeking asylum in the U.S. The reasons are obvious: hyperinflation, high unemployment, shortages of vital food and medicine and the fact that Venezuela has become one of the most dangerous places in the world.

The unemployment rate rose from 7.4 percent in 2015 to a projected 25 percent in 2017. The economy shrank by 18 percent in 2016, the third consecutive year of losing value. Violent protests resulted, and scores of protesters have tragically lost their lives. Using fiscal year data, 14,728 sought asylum in the U.S. in 2016, versus 5,605 in 2015.

Venezuelans now comprise one-fifth of all asylum applicants to the U.S. and the prospects are for the situation to get much, much worse.

And then there’s Turkey, which last year endured a coup, or a faked coup staged by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who since his elevation several years ago has crafted a cult of personality in the country while positioning himself as the undisputed leader of the Muslim world.

And there’s also North Korea, where an irrational dictator has nuclear arms and has threatened to make the U.S. a pile of ashes.

For the rest of the details of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.