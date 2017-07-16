GOP spending panel invites illegals to get government jobs

(Breitbart) The GOP-majority House Committee on Appropriations approved a spending bill early Friday morning which allows young illegal immigrants to win jobs in President Donald Trump’s agencies or in government-owned workplaces.

The legislation shows the Democrats’ determination to open doors and opportunities for illegals, even as opportunities for Americans and their children are being choked by cheap-labor immigration, automation, and international outsourcing. The late-night decision was made by a voice vote — so shielding the pro-amnesty Republicans from public criticism.

The business-focused “moderate” Republicans who submitted to the ideological Democrats’ pressure “are cowards,” said one pro-American lobbyist.