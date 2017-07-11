Govt. 'will shut down without border-wall funding'

(DAILY CALLER) — House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows said Monday that a government shutdown is highly possible if proper funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall is not included in a spending bill.

According to Meadows, conservatives will block any spending bill that does not include border wall funding, and many conservative members won’t support any funding plan unless it includes provisions for a wall.

“There is nothing more critical that has to be funded than funding the border wall for two reasons,” Meadows said in a phone interview with Breitbart News. “One is it is a commitment that the president made to the American people and one that he intends on keeping, but the second part of that is for our national security we must secure our borders. And the American people will accept no less.”

