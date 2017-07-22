Graphic body cam footage shows police officer shooting 2 dogs

(CBS News) Body camera video released Thursday shows how two dogs approached a Minneapolis police officer before they were shot and seriously wounded in their fenced-in backyard earlier this month, CBS Minnesota reports.

The officer was responding to a false security alarm on July 8 when he shot the dogs, according to the police report. One suffered a bullet wound to the jaw, and the other was hit multiple times in its body. Both dogs survived but will require extensive treatment.

In the body camera footage, the first dog can be seen approaching the officer, identified as Michael Mays, slowly with its tail wagging. After the officer shoots the animal in the face, the other dog dashes toward the officer and is hit by gunfire.