Group advocates for Muslims -- dishonestly

The following is an email letter I received June 29, 2017, from a Muslim group called Muslim Advocates. How I got on the group’s mailing list remains a mystery to me, but I am glad, because it allows me to keep you informed regarding their satanic attempt to conquer America from within.

You will notice that nowhere in this letter is it mentioned that coming to America (or any foreign country not of your origin), is a privilege not a right. You will also note that there is no mention of assimilation into the American culture. Following is the letter.

Friend – This January, in the hours following Donald Trump signing his first Muslim ban, airports across the nation were thrown into chaos and confusion. Passengers were pulled from planes, held for questioning, or barred from boarding. Families were left waiting for hours without information about their loved ones, unsure of what had happened to them. I was at Dulles Airport that day as a volunteer attorney on the ground helping travelers and their families. This is the reality that the Trump administration has fought hard to take us back to, and it’s a reality that, with today’s partial reinstatement of the Muslim ban, we must fight hard to prevent from happening again. We have beaten this unconstitutional ban before, and we won’t stop fighting until it’s defeated for good. Will you join us and add your name now to say you stand against Donald Trump’s Muslim ban? I’m now a full-time attorney at Muslim Advocates and, today, I’ll be back at Dulles Airport to prevent the same heartbreak and confusion from happening again. After the first ban, frantic family members stood for hours at airport gates, waiting for news about elderly parents, family members with medical problems, and even small children who were detained for hours or denied entry and deported. In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision, we’ve issued alerts and legal guidance and advocated for the rights of all people to live, work, study and travel free from discrimination because this is not a reality we can return to. This is not a cruelty we can allow to happen. We must fight back—and together, we’ll win. In solidarity, Sirine Shebaya

Senior Staff Attorney

Muslim Advocates P.S.: If you or anyone you know is being directly impacted by this ban, please report it here.

The wording of this letter is problematic for many reasons, not least of which is that the Muslim Advocates are saying it was unconstitutional for the highest court in America to unanimously uphold President Trump’s “travel ban.”

According to a State Department website:

“The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 (Pub.L. 82–414, 66 Stat. 163, enacted June 27, 1952), also known as the McCarran–Walter Act, codified under Title 8 of the United States Code (8 U.S.C. ch. 12), governs immigration to and citizenship in the United States.

“It also ended Asian exclusion from immigrating to the United States and introduced a system of preferences based on skill sets and family reunification. … Democratic Senator from Nevada Pat McCarran and Democratic Congressman from Pennsylvania Francis Walter, expressed concerns that the United States could face communist infiltration through immigration and that unassimilated aliens could threaten the foundations of American life. To these individuals, limited and selective immigration was the best way to ensure the preservation of national security and national interests.”

It is important to note that the key language in the “Act” is: “… limited and selective immigration was the best way to ensure the preservation of national security and national interests.”

Muslims have proven themselves to be a threat to American national security and American interests since President Jefferson sent the Marines to Montezuma to put an end to Muslims pirating American ships, cargo and taking American hostages for purposes of extortion. Muslims have not changed their malevolent behavior toward America since that time; they have increased it.

Further, “The Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965, also known as the Hart-Celler Act, abolished an earlier quota system based on national origin and established a new immigration policy based on reuniting immigrant families and attracting skilled labor to the United States.”

However, the “Act of 1965” did not change the concerns of “national security and national interests” addressed in the “Act of 1952.”

President Trump said the travel ban: “allows the travel suspension for six terror-prone countries and the refugee suspension to become largely effective.” The ban does not apply to people with a “bona fide” relationship to the United States.

If Muslims were coming here with good intentions, they would obey our laws in coming here. That so many blatantly show no desire to obey and assimilate is more than sufficient reason to strictly regulate which of them are permitted to legally immigrate here.

America belongs to the American people, not a blood-lust cult committed to conquest of the American people.

