Hamas declared terrorist group by EU Court of Justice

(London Independent) The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has been declared a terrorist organisation by the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Judges in the European Union’s most senior court ruled that the group should remain on an EU-wide blacklist and referred the case back to a lower court.

It came at the end of a long-running court battle to challenge the group’s terror designation, following a previous ruling in 2014 when a lower court annulled the 2001 designation and recommended sanctions on Hamas be lifted.

Judges at the General Court accepted arguments at the time that the EU’s decision was the result of second-hand information from the internet and press rather than an independent investigation, but the finding was appealed by the European Council.