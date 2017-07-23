Here it comes! Big leftist plan for 'hell on earth'

Terrorism, North Korean threats, crime, dangers from Iran and Syria, a fragile economy, crime, lying politicians, political correctness, illegal aliens, the flood of drugs, teenage suicide, bullying – and, of course, the overriding threat of climate change that politicians and the leftist elite say is our fault

Whew!

Then we have politicians like California Gov. Jerry Brown, who has put himself in the running for “climate leader of the world,” and his state is the experiment that will bear the brunt of his ideas – laws, rules, regulations, taxes and whatever else Jerry has in his arsenal of weapons to use against average Americans.

No joke. He is deadly serious.

Californians are not laughing at him as they’re bearing the brunt of the effect of his policies on the quality of life in the Golden State.

With taxes going up, the overall cost of living also increasing and the cost of running businesses in California becoming more and more burdensome, the result is that there are more businesses moving out of state than moving in. That movement also extends to people moving out because it’s just too expensive to make it in California.

All in all, it is not a time for lots of laughter in the state – or even in the country. Things are not good and are not promising to get better any time soon, what with all the massive efforts to destroy President Donald Trump.

In light of that, it was timely that last week, as I was going through some old files, I came across an e-mail from one of the listeners to my radio program. It was sent to me in 1997 in an effort to bring me a smile. It was a touch of humor, but then again, perhaps not. Regardless, I found it apropos for all of us – even today, 20 years later:

In the Beginning … God created heaven and earth. Quickly, he was faced with a class-action suit for failure to file an environmental impact statement. He was granted a temporary permit for the project, but was stymied with a cease-and-desist order for the earthly part. Appearing at the hearing, God was asked why he began his earthly project in the first place. He replied that he just liked to be creative. Then God said, Let there be light, and immediately the officials demanded to know how the light would be made. Would there be strip mining? What about thermal pollution? God explained that the light would come from a huge ball of fire. God was granted provisional permission to make light, assuming that smoke would not result from the ball of fire, that he would obtain a building permit and, to conserve energy, would have the light just half the time. God agreed and said he would call the light “day” and the darkness “night.” Officials replied that they were not interested in semantics. God said, “Let the earth bring forth green herbs and many seeds.” The EPA agreed so long as native seed was used. Then God said, “Let waters bring forth creeping creatures having life, and the fowl that may fly over the earth.” Officials pointed out this would require approval from the Department of Game, coordinated with the Heavenly Wildlife Federation, and the Audobangelic Society.” Everything was OK until God said he wanted to complete the project in six days. Officials said it would take at least 200 days to review the application and impact statement. After that, there would be a public hearing. Then, there would be 10 to 12 months before … At this point, God created hell. The End

That may have been the end of that story. I certainly can understand the frustration God felt at all the bureaucratic roadblocks to his plans for his creation. I would certainly agree that hell was justified for that.

God may have called it “hell.” I would modify it for today – and call it “California.”

The same roadblocks God faced is what Jerry Brown and his compadre politicians have laid on Californians who have to deal with them every day and what they have in mind for the rest of the country, if not the world, if they get their way.

Hell on earth. God help us.

Follow Barbara Simpson on Facebook.

Media wishing to interview Barbara Simpson, please contact media@wnd.com.