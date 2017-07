(DESERET NEWS) — PUFFER LAKE, Beaver County, Utah — Talk about a golden retriever.

Two girls struck by lightning in a remote corner of national forest land Friday morning are in the hospital — one in critical condition, the other in serious condition — after the family dog led relatives to the unconscious 8- and 16-year-old, authorities said.

The girls broke away from a family reunion to go on an ATV adventure Friday morning. The dog came along as they headed out into the Big Flat area’s vast meadow lined with aspens and firs.