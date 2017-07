(WTTG) Three U.S. Postal Service workers are facing stiff prison sentences after they were convicted last week.

Deenvaughn Rowe, Alicia Norman and Kendra Brantley thought they had pulled one over on the U.S. Postal Service. For months, they had moved hundreds of pounds of marijuana through a Northwest D.C. post office without getting caught. That was until investigators installed some sneaky cameras in their trucks.

In one video, Brantley, who is in the back of her postal truck, is about to hand off boxes of marijuana to a man on the street.