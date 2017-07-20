Home Depot, Lowes shares slammed on Amazon threat

(CNBC) Shares of Home Depot and Lowe’s were slammed Thursday, along with Whirlpool, after Amazon threatened to take on the appliance market in a much bigger way in a deal with Sears Holdings.

The market cap loss in Home Depot, Lowe’s, Whirlpool and Best Buy was about

$13 billion at midday. Amazon stock was up slightly, and Sears was up about 13 percent.

But the early read from some analysts was that the sell-off has created a buying opportunity for home improvement retailers Home Depot and Lowe’s, which have proven themselves to be somewhat “Amazon-proof” and among the best performers in the sector. Best Buy, already battling Amazon in electronics, was also sharply lower.