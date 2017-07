(NBC News) A caretaker ran for his life after two gunmen shot and killed a man using a wheelchair in a home invasion/homicide in the Tioga section of Philadelphia overnight.

The armed men forced their way into a home on the 3300 block of North Gratz Street late Thursday night as the caretaker helped the unidentified man inside, Philadelphia Police said.

“They just returned home,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “The caretaker was helping the 36-year-old who was in the wheelchair up the steps and into the front door of his home.”