Homeowner finds squatters moved into vacant home

(Daily Mail) – A woman in the middle of selling off her house was barred from closing the deal after a family of strangers turned up saying it was their rightful home.

Dena Everman returned to the house in Marietta, Georgia, on June 25, for what she thought would be the last time before she was due to close the sale the next day.

But Everman found Tamera Pritchett, her fiance, and two children had moved in after they responded to a fake Craigslist ad from someone claiming to be the owner.

The predicament lasted for nearly three weeks before Everman contacted the district attorney, who deemed it criminal trespassing.