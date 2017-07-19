ON CAPITOL HILL

House bill funds just 28 miles of Trump's border wall

Taxpayers on hook: $17.8 million per mile

(THE HILL) — President Trump’s famous border wall may be less big and beautiful than he imagined, with a House panel on Tuesday advancing a bill that would allocate funding for just 28 miles of new wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Homeland Security bill, which passed the House Appropriations Committee, has $1.57 billion in border infrastructure funds, including $498 million for 28 miles of new levee wall in the Rio Grande Valley, amounting to $17.8 million per mile.

The bill includes another $784 million for 32 miles of new “border fencing” in the area, while $251 million was set aside for 14 miles of “secondary fencing” in San Diego, Calif.

The funding builds on $15 million in funding appropriated for 2017 to replace 40 miles of primary fencing, $102 million for 14 miles in San Diego and $175 million for 24 miles in El Paso, Texas.

