Hunt underway for biblical tabernacle that housed Ark of Covenant

(FOX NEWS) At the site of an ancient city on the West Bank, archaeologists are hunting for evidence of the tabernacle that once housed the Ark of the Covenant.

Associates for Biblical Research, a consortium of individuals and universities, recently completed four weeks of excavation in Shiloh with the goal of eventually locating the tabernacle.

Dr. Scott Stripling, director of excavations at Shiloh and provost at The Bible Seminary in Houston, Texas, told Fox News that the site could offer up vital clues. “We have just begun the process of accumulating evidence but we’re confident that the tabernacle rested at Shiloh,” he said, adding that that the tabernacle was located at Shiloh for about 350 years. “The tabernacle was set up at Shiloh in 1400 B.C. – Joshua 18:1 mentions it.”