I was born

Eleven people – ten men and one woman – were hanging onto a rope that came down from a helicopter.

They all decided that one person should let go, because if someone didn’t, the rope would break and everyone would die.

No one could decide who should go, so finally, the woman gave a really touching speech saying how she would give up her life to save the others, because women were used to giving up things for their husbands and children, giving in to men and not receiving anything in return.

When she finished speaking, all the men started cheering and clapping.

