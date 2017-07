(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) In a broadside on sanctuary cities that harbor criminal illegal immigrants, the acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement called them “un-American” and cited the worst: Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, and Philadelphia.

“Sanctuary cities, in my opinion, are un-American,” said Thomas D. Homan in an interview with Secrets.

By harboring criminal illegal immigrants, the jurisdictions are boosting crime, he said.