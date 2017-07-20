ICE chief readies national sanctuary city crackdown

(Fox News) Empowered by a president who has “taken the handcuffs off of law enforcement,” the nation’s chief immigration official revealed Tuesday that deportation targets have surged and that he’s planning to deploy more agents and resources to “sanctuary cities” to arrest illegal criminals.

Thomas D. Homan, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in an interview that since Trump entered office, illegal border crossings have crashed by almost 70 percent, “an historic low,” arrests inside the country have jumped 40 percent and that demands for illegal criminals in local jails has skyrocketed 80 percent.